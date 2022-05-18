Here is a selection of animals from the RSPCA branches in Essex and the affiliated Danaher Animal House who are looking for a forever home.
There are some animals from the Essex South, Southend & District branch, the South West branch and the Danaher Animal Home.
If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to either the Essex South, Southend & District branch, the South West branch, or the Danaher Animal Home website for details.
You can also donate to the charities to help it carry on its rescue work at the same websites.
Charlie
Gender - Male
Age - Three years old
Breed - Newfoundland
Colour - Black
Charlie is described as a friendly and sometimes overexcitable dog who has not had much experience of the world outside the small garden he lived in before coming into the RSPCA's care.
Ideally new adopters would have some experience of owning large breed dogs before. Charlie will need all his basic training starting from scratch. He loves treats so with positive reinforcement he should be a quick learner.
He is used to sharing his space with other dogs, so could potentially share with another dog pending a dog meet.
If you want to adopt Charlie, you can view his full profile here.
Flo and Fern
Gender - Female
Age - Both are 12 years old
Breed - Springer Spaniel & Cocker Spaniel
Colour - Brown and White
Flo and Fern are a pair of dogs who would love to find a new home together.
Fern is the more confident of the two and will often show Flo that everything is okay while she follows her around.
They would be ideal for a household that has had some experience owning dogs before.
If you want to adopt Flo and Fern, you can view their full profile here.
Honey
Gender - Female
Age - Nine months old
Breed - Dutch cross
Colour - Grey and White
Honey is a friendly, laidback and well-socialised rabbit who is looking for some new owners to take her in.
She would be ideal first-time owners and families with young children.
If you want to adopt Honey, you can view her full profile here.
Smudge
Gender - Female
Age - Six years old
Breed - Domestic shorthair crossbreed
Colour - Black and White
Smudge is a cat who came into the RSPCA's care through no fault of her own after her previous owners situation at home changed.
She will need a patient owner who is able to give her the time and space to get used to her new home and who can give her some much deserved TLC.
If you want to adopt Smudge you can view their full profile here.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel