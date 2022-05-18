EAST of England Ambulance Service Trust have suspended a number of staff members over alleged inappropriate messages.

Several staff members have been suspended after allegedly sending unacceptable messages in a private social media group.

Tom Abell, chief executive of the East of England Ambulance Service Trust, has labelled the alleged behaviour as “unacceptable”.

He said: “We have acted swiftly against some staff who are alleged to have misused social media.

“I cannot give further details at this stage due to the ongoing investigation.”

“It has not been disclosed how many members of staff have been suspended or what their roles within the services were.

Mr Abell added the alleged behaviour falls far short of the Trust’s values.

He said: ““However, I am clear that we rightly have the highest expectations of our staff.

“This kind of alleged behaviour is unacceptable and falls far short of our values.

“It is not representative of EEAST as a whole and of the many staff who carry out their roles to a high professional standard.”