Summary

Updates as A12 closed near Colchester after lorry incident

By Lewis Adams

Our live feed has now finished.

  • ⚠️ The A12 is closed this morning after an incident involving three lorries
  • ⚠️The incident has happened at the A12 Londonbound at J27 (Spring Lane, Colchester)
  • ⚠️A12 northbound is also blocked between J23 (Kelvedon South) and J24 (Kelvedon north)
  • ⚠️ The second accident involves a single vehicle into the central reservation

0 Comments
Loading...

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos