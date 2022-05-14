ESSEX Police are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information on the following crimes in the county to contact them.

Police are searching for a man caught on CCTV who they want to speak to in connection with an assault.

It was reported to Essex Police that a man in his 20s was left with injuries to his head and face after the incident in Station Road, Clacton, at around 3.15am on March 27.

Officers investigating the assault are continuing to appeal for information to identify a man they want to speak to about the incident.

Police are investigating a collision in Hadleigh which left a pedestrian with serious injuries.

A blue Ford Focus and a man in his 70s were in collision in London Road, near to the Morrisons and the library, at around 1pm on Saturday, May 7.

The man sustained serious injuries.

Police want to speak to this man after a burglary at a jewellers on Canvey.

Jewellery was taken from Paradise Jewellery, on Furtherwick Road, during the incident in the early hours of today. (Monday 9 May).

Detectives say they are looking for Ricky Wilson in connection with the burglary.

A spokesman said: "The 27-year-old is described as white, 5ft 6ins tall, of medium build, with brown eyes, short light-brown hair, and a brown beard.

"He also has his left ear pierced and has ‘RJW’ tattoo on the left side of his neck.

"He has links to Basildon, Pitsea, and Wickford."

Police say they are investigating an incident of assault which took place in Basildon last month.

Officers with Essex Police are looking into the incident which took place at the Basildon Sporting Village.

The assault is said to have occurred at a music event being held that the venue at around 10.15pm on April 30.

Essex Police say a man in his 20s was punched, causing him to to fall to floor and hit his head.

Two men were arrested in connection with the assault but have since been released without charge.

If you have any information in relation to the above appeals you can submit a report online at essex.police.uk or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.

You can also call on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.