AN Essex star is set to wow Eurovision fans as he represents the UK.

The UK contender Sam Ryder, from Essex, has promised to perform with the same “intention” and “positive energy” which made him a TikTok star when he competes at the contest this weekend.

Speaking ahead of the contest, he said: “My personal goal for this is to sing with the same intention that I always sing with, and then come away with the joy that it has given me.

“I don’t want to treat it any different to being in an empty room singing, and the joy I was getting and the happiness that I was feeling from singing in that way.

“If I change my relationship to singing, it’s a dangerous thing because I’m messing with something that has been such an important part of my life.”

And the odds are in Sam's favour as bookies have backed him as a likely runner up among the 40 competing countries.

Here is everything we know about the star and the popular contest he hopes to win.

Who is Sam Ryder?





Sam Ryder went from being an unknown artist to a TikTok sensation over the coronavirus pandemic, winning famous fans like Sia and Justin Bieber.

He is a singer-songwriter who hails from Maldon and found fame covering songs on the app during lockdown.

He has so far gained 12 million followers, making him one of the most followed UK artists on the platform.

He has since gained even more support as he will be performing his viral song Space Man at the Eurovision song contest’s grand final in Turin, Italy on May 14.

What are his odds?





Bookmakers think Ryder's in for a chance of winning for the first time since 1997.

According to Betfair Exchange, the latest odds as of Tuesday (May 10) price the UK at 15-2.

This sees the UK as the current second favourite to win in the Eurovision market.

Ukraine is the current favourite to win with Italy third, priced at 9-1, after their win last year with rock band Måneskin and their track Zitti E Buoni.

The favourite's Kalush Orchestra will perform Stefania at the competition.

Duo Mahmood and Blanco will represent the hosting country this year with Brividi.

Following closely behind Italy is Sweden, tipped 11-1, hailed as one of Eurovision’s most successful contenders having won the contest six times and making it into the top five 24 times.

When is Eurovision and where can I watch it?





The Eurovision grand final will be broadcast on BBC One and BBC iPlayer and on BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds tonight (May 14) from 8pm.