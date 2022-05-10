A MAN from Essex has declared he plans to go on holiday after winning £1million in the National Lottery.
The mystery winner, known only as Mr G, claimed the prize after matching five main numbers plus the Bonus Ball during a draw last month.
Mr G played a Lucky Dip via the National Lottery website.
Winners can choose to remain anonymous or like Mr G, provide some details through partial publicity.
Camelot’s Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said, “Huge congratulations to Mr. G for winning this fantastic prize.
“He has become a millionaire overnight and can now look forward to a holiday of a lifetime.”
It comes as The UK’s biggest-ever lottery winner could be crowned on Tuesday with a £184 million EuroMillions jackpot up for grabs.
The winning ticket-holder’s fortune would instantly outstrip those of footballers Harry Kane (£33 million) and Paul Pogba (£64 million) combined.
The jackpot would buy four Caribbean islands, with a few million to spare, or the equivalent of 11 six-bedroom luxury properties in London’s affluent Hyde Park.
If there is a single winner of Tuesday’s jackpot, they would be catapulted to the top of the National Lottery’s rich list.
Only fourteen players have ever won a jackpot of more than £100 million, with the current record-holder an anonymous winner of £170 million in October 2019.
Mr Carter added: “We could be looking at The National Lottery’s biggest ever winner this Tuesday!
“This massive amount could not only change a winner’s life, but would make a huge difference to their friends, family and community.
“My team and I have our fingers crossed for all UK players and are on stand-by to support all our big winners as they start their life-changing journey.
"Make sure you grab your ticket early!”
To be in with a chance to win, players are urged to buy their tickets before 7.30pm on Tuesday.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel