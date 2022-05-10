Here is a selection of animals from the RSPCA branches in Essex and the affiliated Danaher Animal House who are looking for a forever home.

There are some animals from the Essex South, Southend & District branch, the South West branch and the Danaher Animal Home.

If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to either the Essex South, Southend & District branch, the South West branch, or the Danaher Animal Home website for details.

You can also donate to the charities to help it carry on its rescue work at the same websites.

Larry

Larry (RSPCA)

Gender - Male

Age - One year old

Breed - Bengal

Colour - Silver

Larry is playful, elegant and inquisitive cat who has a fascination for water.

If you have not owned Bengals before please fully research the breed, as they are not for everyone.

They are energetic and require a lot of exercise, they are curious and need to have the freedom to exercise outdoors. Failure to provide them with all they need can result in unwanted behaviours.

Larry could live with young children, but would prefer not to live with a dog.

If you want to adopt Larry you can view his full profile here.

Hades

Hades (RSPCA)

Gender - Male

Age - Seven years old

Breed - German Shepherd

Colour - Black and Tan

If you are looking for a loyal German Shepherd companion then Hades is the dog for you, he will love to spend quality time with you watching films on the sofa, going for walks in nature or a game of football in the garden.

A calm, patient home would be ideal for him as he can get a bit overwhelmed if his world gets too busy.

He would also prefer to be the only pet in the home.

If you want to adopt Hades you can view his full profile here.

Brownie and Snowy

Brownie and Snowy (Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Female

Age - One year old

Breed - Not specified

Colour - Brown and white

Brownie and Snowy arrived in the care of Danaher Animal Home as their previous owner was no longer able to keep them due to a house move.

They can both be a little nervous initially but will relax after some time in your arms and you should see them gain more in confidence with regular handling and the occasional treat to win them round

If you want to adopt Brownie and Snowy, you can view their full profile here.

Jaja Binx

Jaja Binx (RSPCA)

Gender - Male

Age - Eight years old

Breed - Domestic Shorthair crossbreed

Colour - Black and White

Jaja Binx is a cat who is in need of a new home, as his owner sadly passed away.

He will need a patient and kind owners who can help him transition into a new home after his sudden loss.

He is super affectionate and demands strokes by stretching out his paw. He loves nothing more than being in your company and you will have a friend for life in this sweet little boy.

If you want to adopt Jaja Binx you can view his full profile here.