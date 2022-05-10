TWO football fans have appeared in court after an incident on route to a match last year.
West Ham fans Lee Carey, 56, and Jak Bruce, 31, have appeared before a crown court judge, accused of racially aggravated harassment while en route to a match in Europe.
The pair are accused of directing chants towards a man in Orthodox Jewish dress on a flight from Stansted Airport to Eindhoven in the Netherlands on November 4 last year.
Essex Police have said the pair were travelling to a game against Belgian side Genk, in the group stage of the Europa League.
Carey, of Romford, east London, and Bruce, of Dartford, Kent, were not asked to enter a plea during a brief hearing at Chelmsford Crown Court.
At an earlier hearing at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court, both men indicated they would deny the alleged public order offence.
The defendants, who are both on bail, appeared at Tuesday’s hearing by video-link and each spoke only to confirm their identity.
Judge David Turner QC adjourned the case until May 17 for the prosecution to consider whether it has jurisdiction.
