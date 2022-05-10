A MOTORCYCLIST has died following a series crash on the A130.
Police were called to the scene around midnight yesterday following reports of a crash involving a motorbike.
The motorbike rider, a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead the scene.
A police spokesman said: "We can now confirm a man died following a serious collision on the A130 near Chelmsford yesterday (Monday, May 9).
"It happened on the northbound A130, close to the junction with the A12 at Great Baddow.
"Sadly the motorcyclist, a man in his 30s from Chelmsford, died at the scene.
"We would like to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw the collision or anyone who has dash cam footage."
The road was shut throughout the rest of the night, with the northbound carriageway remaining closed during the morning rush hour.
If you have any information, you can submit a report online at https://www.essex.police.uk or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.
Please quote incident 2 of May 9.
You can also call police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
