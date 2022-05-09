Hotel chain Travelodge is beginning a summer recruitment drive to fill 20 jobs across its hotels in Essex.
The jobs range from managerial positions to housekeeping and will be located across their 11 Essex sites.
The hotel chain says that they have welcome applications from all candidates, including Ukrainian refugees who need a fresh start and have a right to work in the UK.
They've also said that they are committed to supporting parents by offering jobs close to home, flexible working hours around the school run, a range of benefits, and a path into management.
Travelodge Jobs available in Essex:
Across its Essex hotels including Braintree, Harlow, Chelmsford, and more there are five roles to choose from.
- Hotel Supervisor
- Bar Cafe Team Member
- Reception Team Member
- Housekeeping Supervisor
- Housekeeping Team Member
To apply for any of the jobs head to the Travelodge Website.
Hannah Thomson, Travelodge Chief People Officer, said: "We are gearing up for a busy 2022 summer season in London, so if you have passion, determination and a real desire to look after people then we will help you learn the rest, as joining Travelodge opens the door to training, coaching and career progression."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here