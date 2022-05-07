A MAN has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a motorcyclist died in a collision near Harwich

Officers were called were called shortly after 11pm yesterday, Friday May 6, to reports of a five vehicle collision on the A120 between Ramsey and Parkeston.

The crash involved two HGVs, two cars and a motorcycle.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 50s from Dovercourt, died at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

A 39-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs and attempting to pervert the course of justice, he remains in custody.

The road was closed in both directions throughout the night whilst we carried out an investigation and it reopened shortly before 8am this morning.

A spokesperson for Essex Police said: “We would like to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw the collision or anyone who has dash cam footage.

If you have any information, you can submit a report online at essex.police.uk or use the live chat button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm, quoting incident 1467 of May 6.

“You can also call us on 101 or contact crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

This incident is the fifth fatal crash on the A120 in four months and Harwich mayor Ivan Henderson has called for improved safety measures.

Healthcare worker Nicola Frost, 40, died following a collision involving her Suzuki Ignis and a Mercedes Sprinter van on the A120 at nearby Ramsey on December 11.

Antiquarian bookseller David Edmunds, 82, of Wrabness, died following a collision between his Volvo V40 and a blue Transit van at the A120’s junction with Primrose Lane on February 14.

Dad-of-one Marley Kline, 18, was on a quad bike which was involved in the collision on the Colchester-bound A120 at Great Bromley at 12.30pm on March 27.

An 84-year-old woman also died following a crash on the A120 at Wix at about 10.40am on March 30.