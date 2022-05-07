Wetherspoons has remained a popular pub chain in the UK for some time, with 16 of their establishments located in Essex.

Its overall quality has always been questioned by pubgoers, but are there any particular ones that stand out on either end of the spectrum?

Thousands of you have been sharing your experiences of the pub chain, good and bad, on TripAdvisor.

A mix of reviews of 'Spoons' visits based on food, service, value and atmosphere make for some interesting reading.

Here are the best and worst Wetherspoons across Essex based on TripAdvisor reviews, starting off with the best rated.

What are the best rated Wetherspoons pubs in Essex?





Moon and Starfish

Moon and Starfish (TripAdvisor)

Where: 1 Marine Parade East, Clacton-on-Sea CO15 1PT

TripAdvisor rating: 3.5/5

The highest score an Essex Wetherspoons pub scored on Tripadvisor was a 3.5/5, and the Moon and Starfish gets the top spot by virture of getting that score with the highest number of ratings.

They've managed to keep that score from 830 ratings, 248 of which were 'excellent'.

Praise has come in for their quick service, "fabulous" drinks and "reasonably priced" food.

The Playhouse

Where: 4 St. Johns Street, Colchester CO2 7AA

TripAdvisor rating: 3.5/5

The Playhouse in Colchester gets second place here, having also maintained a 3.5/5 rating, but from a slightly smaller margin of reviews at 368.

In total 101 of those were 'excellent' with commendation coming in for the friendly service and fast ordering times.

One reviewer wrote: "A lovely old building with lots of character and unlike the Wetherspoons near me it was clean and bright with tables wiped and friendly staff."

Rose & Crown

Rose & Crown (TripAdvisor)

Where: 109 High Street, Maldon CM9 5EP

TripAdvisor rating: 3.5/5

The Rose & Crown is yet another Essex Wetherspoons pub that had maintained its 3.5 rating, with it getting third place overall.

This came from 321 reviews in which 92 were 'excellent', with it having similar points of praise like the other two previously mentioned pubs.

Positive aspects mentioned often included the "great value" for money, professional staff and satisfying food.

What are the worst rated Wetherspoons pubs in Essex?





The Elms

The Elms (TripAdvisor)

Where: 1060 London Road, Leigh-on Sea, Southend-on-Sea

TripAdvisor rating: 3/5

Although it has an average score, The Elms in Leigh works out as one of the worst-rated Spoons pubs in Essex, with that score coming from 375 ratings.

Overall 87 of those were classed as 'terrible' with another 65 classed as 'poor'.

Mixed reaction has come from reviewers, with some describing it as "solid" but others have claimed it as very slow.

One reviewer wasn't happy, writing: "The service in here is so slow I was tempted to hop over the bar to check if the sloth like staff actually had a pulse …. Absolutely appalling."

The Picture Palace

Where: 7A Fairfield Road, Braintree CM7 3HA

TripAdvisor rating: 3/5

The Picture Palace in Braintree is on the site of a former cinema, and it has not exactly proved to be a box office hit with its reviewers.

A overall 3/5 rating based on 149 reviews means it has not been received fairly well with 32 of those being classed as 'terrible'.

"Rude" staff were mentioned in one review trying to hurry up an individual on eating their food, whilst another claimed their food was "undercooked".

However, its most recent review said it had one of the nicest Spoons pubs "in the country".

The Moon on the Square

The Moon on the Square (TripAdvisor)

Where: 1-15 Market Square, Basildon SS14 1DF

TripAdvisor rating: 2.5/5

The Moon on the Square in Basildon is rated as the worst Wetherspoons pub in Essex, which is the only one in the county to fall below a 3/5 rating.

In total 53 of its 167 reviews were classed as 'terrible' with one saying that hygiene was a "huge problem" there.

One reviewer documented their experience on a bank holiday, writing: "Only one member of staff on duty, huge mistake from the Management. Loads of people waiting, no real ale available. Bank holiday weekend, the barman said the same will happen tomorrow."

With the pub set to be demolished in September this year, perhaps it won't be missed by many.