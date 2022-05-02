Trains running between Colchester and Shenfield are delayed due to an incident.
Network Rail said emergency services were dealing with an incident between Colchester and Shenfield.
All lines are currently blocked.
A spokesman said: "Whilst they do their work, all lines are blocked. Trains running between these stations may be delayed or revised."
Disruption is expected until 12pm.
Greater Anglia said the disruption is close to Chelmsford.
A spokesman said: "Due to emergency services dealing with an incident services are being disrupted.
"All services are currently stopped at Chelmsford whilst emergency services deal with [the incident]."
For updates on train services visit www.journeycheck.com/greateranglia/ or https://www.nationalrail.co.uk/service_disruptions/.
