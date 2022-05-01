CREWS have returned to the site of a major industrial unit fire which saw smoke cover a town.
Firefighters were called to a large fire in an industrial building in River Way, Harlow at 5.22am on Tuesday (April 26).
Crews confirmed the factory was 95 per cent alight and 100 per cent smoke-logged.
At the height of the fire, there were more than 70 firefighters at the scene including aerial appliances and some of Essex Fire Service's partners from Hertfordshire.
A large plume of smoke covered Harlow town at the time and firefighters told residents to keep their windows and doors closed.
Firefighters from Epping, Chelmsford and Hertfordshire returned to the industrial unit last night (April 30) at 8.30pm after reports of smoke coming from the building again.
An Essex Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "On arrival, crews found there was a remaining hot spot from the fire which had occurred there earlier this week.
"The seat of the fire was in an unstable part of the damaged building.
"We used a drone to assess the incident and are continuing to monitor the site and dampen down."
Crews had been at the scene for nearly 36 hours after the blaze on Tuesday.
A fire investigation has been carried out which concluded the fire started accidentally.
