MAJOR engineering work is taking place across the rail network during this bank holiday period, affecting certain routes.
Network Rail carries out "essential improvement and engineering work" across the rail network during bank holidays.
The company says fewer than half the number of people usually travel by train during this period.
Some train companies will also be making changes to their timetable, and to some train times, to match services to the number of customers travelling.
Here is a round-up of routes affected across Essex by planned engineering works this bank holiday:
- Buses replace trains between Grays and Upminster via Rainham today (Sunday, May 1) as engineering work is taking place between Barking and Pitsea
- No c2c services to / from London Liverpool Street today until 8.30pm on bank holiday Monday (May 2)
- Buses replace trains between Basildon and Shoeburyness and Grays and Leigh-on-Sea today
- Buses replace late night / early morning trains between Witham and Colchester from Monday until Friday (May 6)
From Monday to Thursday the 11.02pm London Liverpool Street to Ipswich service will terminate at Colchester.
The 11.48pm London Liverpool Street to Colchester services will not run. A rail replacement bus service will operate between Witham and Colchester.
- Buses replace trains between Waltham Cross and Hertford East / Stansted Airport from Saturday 30 April to Monday 2 May
For more information visit the National Rail website.
