Essex Police is appealing for the public’s help to find a 14-year-old girl who is missing from Halstead.
Livvie Marven, 14, was last in seen at 5.45pm yesterday (April 29) and officers are "concerned for her welfare".
She is described as white, 5ft 2ins, medium build with long mousey-coloured hair.
She was last seen wearing a dark blue Hilfiger hoody, black leggings and white Nike Airforce trainers.
Police say she was carrying a black bag.
An Essex Police spokesman said: "Livvie has links to several areas in Essex and Stevenage. She may have travelled to Dereham in Norfolk using public transport."
Anyone who sees Livvie should call police on 101 quoting incident 1314 of 29 April.
If you're with her, call 999.
