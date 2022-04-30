Essex Police have thanked the public for their help after finding a 14-year-old girl who was missing from Halstead.

The teenage girl had been last seen at 5.45pm yesterday (April 29) and officers were "concerned for her welfare".

Read more >>> 'He cried tears of joy' - Arsenal manager sends letter of support to son of missing man

An Essex Police spokesman said: "​Good news. [The 14-year-old girl] missing from Halstead has been found.

"Thank you for supporting our appeal."

 