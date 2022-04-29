Police bosses say Lakeside is safe and the public should not fear going after a man was murdered inside the centre.

Essex Police launched the murder probe after a man in his 30s died after being assaulted at the shopping centre shortly before 4.30pm yesterday.

District Commander for Thurrock, Temporary Chief Inspector Terry Fisher, said: “I know this incident will cause concern to anyone who goes to Lakeside to shop, eat, and work but it is safe and people shouldn’t be afraid of going there.

“We work hard with Lakeside’s management team to ensure your safety including regular patrols in and around the shopping centre.

“We continue to believe that this incident doesn’t pose a risk to the wider public and it was directed at one person.

“Fortunately, incidents like this are rare but if you have any concerns, please speak to one of my officers at the centre.

“You will continue to see a higher than usual visible police presence while our investigations continue and for reassurance.”

Detective Chief Inspector Ashley Howard said: “Our investigation is progressing well and we are building a good picture of the moments which led up this tragic incident.

“There is a dedicated team of specialist officers and staff working hard to locate and arrest those responsible.

“I still need anyone who saw what happened or has footage of it to come forward.

“We are looking for three people who were in the group involved in the attack – two men and a woman.

“One was wearing blue ripped jeans, a white t-shirt, black trainers, and carrying a small bag.

“The other is described as wearing a blue tracksuit and white trainers.

“The woman is described as blonde and wearing all black, with black leggings and white trainers.”

A special portal has been set up through which information can be reported.

You can find it here: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/4201020122Q09-PO1 Alternatively you can submit a report online at https://www.essex.police.uk or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.

Please quote incident 750 of 28 April You can also call us on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.