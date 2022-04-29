Southend appeared in EastEnders last night on BBC One after days of filming on the seafront last month.
The episode shows how character Jean Slater arrives on the seafront hoping to get married.
Characters Stacey Slater and Martin Fowler follow Jean to Southend, knowing she is unwell.
Last month, Jean Slater, played by actress Gillian Wright, Stacey Slater, actress Lacey Turner and Martin Fowler, played by James Bye have been on the seafront in Southend and Shoebury.
Last night's show sees Jean walk into the sea at Shoebury beach and she's quickly rescued by emergency services and Stacey.
Last month Large crews teams and set ups were on and around the beach and Jean Slater dressed in a wedding dress was seen twice walking in the sea.
She was quickly followed by Stacey who collected and brought her out. The stars and cast were filming in Southend all week back in March.
They were spotted in Adventure Island yesterday, with Jean the Green Scream rollercoaster. Excited residents stopped to watch the filming on the beach and seafront.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel