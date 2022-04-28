Police have tonight launched a murder investigation after a man died in what detectives are calling a 'targeted attack'. 

The incident happened at the Lakeside Shopping Centre in Grays at 4.30pm today. 

Officers were initially called to reports of a serious assault near to the food court.

Emergency services attended but the man attacked was pronounced dead at the scene.

Chelmsford Weekly News:

Police say the two men behind the attack were described as being black or Asian.

One was wearing blue ripped jeans, a white t-shirt, black trainers and a black puffer jacket, and carrying a small bag, and the other described as wearing a blue tracksuit and white trainers.

Senior investigating officer Det Chief Insp Scott Egerton, from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: “I want to extend my condolences to the family after this awful attack.

“At the time of the assault, this area of the shopping centre will have been busy so I believe someone will have seen what happened.

Chelmsford Weekly News:

“I need them to contact my team of dedicated, specialist officers and staff.

“I know this attack will cause concern but at this stage we believe this is a targeted attack and there’s no risk to the wider public.”

If you saw anything or have any video footage, you can submit a report online at https://www.essex.police.uk or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.

Please quote incident 750 of 28 April.

You can also call police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.