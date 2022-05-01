A LUXURY countryside mansion has gone on the property market for just under £2 million.

The house, named The Old Parsonage, is valued at £1,950,000, and found on the edge of Great Horkesley, four miles north of Colchester.

Situated on 2.3 acres of space, the house has vast kitchen and family and dining rooms, alongside reception rooms, five bedrooms and three bathrooms.

Outside the property, you approach via a shingle driveway, bounded by post and rail fencing and paddock.

Just before reaching the house is a turning point providing parking for multiple vehicles, garaging, and a large store.

The major part of the garden lies to the south and east of the house, and has terracing wrapping around two sides and a sheltered alfresco seating area.

There are views towards the securely fence large pond, across the hard tennis court, manicured lawns to the paddock and hills beyond.

Inside the house, solid oak flooring flows through to the reception hall, which leads to all the principal rooms of the house.

There is the drawing room, as well as the family room and dining room, which has a door leading out to the terrace, eventually leading to the rear of the house.

The hallway leads past the guest cloakroom into a vast kitchen, dining, and family room.

Inside is space for a large dining table, relaced seating and a play zone, and the focal point is the bespoke ‘Farrow and Ball’ hand painted kitchen.

There is also the study and playroom that leads out to the terracing.

Heading up the staircase you reach a wide landing, with entrances to the master bedroom, followed by the three further bedrooms, and a guest room too.

A spokesman for Fenn Wright said: “It is a handsome and beautifully restored country home of classical proportions within a parkland setting and wonderful open views.

“A real attraction of the property is the vast kitchen, dining and family room which is the heart of the home, it offers a tremendous area for entertaining and family life.

“The property truly embraces a family lifestyle especially one with a love for entertaining.”