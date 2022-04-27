TEN Essex MPs have been banned from entering Russia for the alleged “whipping up of Russophobic hysteria”.
Almost 300 MPs have been sanctioned in total as Moscow announced retaliatory sanctions to ones imposed by the UK Government.
The Russian foreign ministry said today it was taking action against 287 members of the House of Commons in response to sanctions against Russian politicians.
Here is a list of all the Essex MPs impacted by today’s sanctions:
Sanctioned MPs
- John Baron - Basildon and Billericay
- James Duddridge - Rochford and Southend East
- Mark Francois - Rayleigh and Wickford
- Alex Burghart - Brentwood and Ongar
- Vicky Ford - Chelmsford
- Robert Halfon - Harlow
- Kemi Badenoch - Saffron Walden
- Bernard Jenkin - Harwich and North Essex
- Will Quince - Colchester
- John Whittingdale - Maldon
Note: Priti Patel (Witham) was sanctioned on April 16.
Unsanctioned MPs
- James Cleverly - Braintree
- Jackie Doyle-Price - Thurrock
- Giles Watling - Clacton
- Anna Firth - Southend West
