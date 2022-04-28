THE county’s busiest foodbank has pledged to cease its operations by 2030 as it battles to meet rising demand from vulnerable families.

Bosses at Colchester Foodbank admitted the commitment is “ambitious” but stated they don’t want to create a reliance on food parcels.

It comes as demand for lifeline food supplies rises while the cost of living crisis and soaring petrol costs continue to devastate households.

Figures reveal Colchester Foodbank fed 15,000 people last year, of which almost half were children, and the centre says the number of children experiencing food poverty is increasing.

Chairman of Colchester Foodbank Charity, the Rev Andrew Fordyce conceded he knows the foodbank cannot fix the issue alone.

He said: “Our vision has always been to live in a society where there is no food poverty and foodbanks are no longer needed.

“We committed to end the need for the Foodbank by 2030, but we know this is ambitious and it will take more than food to end hunger.

“We may never achieve this but if we aim for it, we ensure we don’t become complicit, creating a reliance on our food parcels.

“We want to continue to improve how we work and help restore dignity, lifting our clients out of poverty with support services that help with the underlying causes of their personal circumstances.”

Leaders at the foodbank, which is Essex’s busiest, have now invited frontline organisations to attend its listening campaign The Big Conversation which will help the charity gain a greater understanding of challenges they are facing.

They say feedback will help inform the charity’s strategic plan going forward, finding ways to work collaboratively in the community and remedy food poverty.

“We started The Big Conversation in January, amongst our volunteers who offered a wealth of insight and knowledge,” said the campaign’s lead Kim Moore.

“Now we are opening it up to our partner agencies to listen to what pressures their organisations are feeling, exploring how collaborative working could help us all.”

