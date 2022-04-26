Firefighters are tackling a large blaze on an industrial estate in Essex which began earlier this morning (Tuesday, April 26).

The blaze broke out on River Way, Harlow, at around 5.20am at the Riverway Foods warehouse on that estate.

At the moment ten fire engines are at the scene, including two from the London Fire Brigade, and they are working to tackle the fire.

A total of 60 firefighters have been battling the blaze.

Chelmsford Weekly News:

Many videos and photos have been shared on social media of smoke billowing into the sky from the site and the Essex Fire Service has asked people to stay indoors and keep windows shut.

Essex Fire Service said when crews arrived the building was 95% alight and 100% smoke-logged.

In a statement they said: "Access to the building is extremely limited and crews from Essex and Hertfordshire are working hard in difficult conditions to tackle the fire as quickly as possible.

“There is a large plume of smoke over Harlow Town and we are advising local residents to keep windows and doors closed.”

Chelmsford Weekly News:

Due to the situation River Way is shut between the A414 Edinburgh Way and the industrial estate.

This closure is expected to remain in place until the situation is under control.

The area is home to various businesses, and it is not yet known if any of them have been affected.