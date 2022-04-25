COMPETITORS got down and dirty as they took part in Maldon’s famous mud race.
The race attracted 300 good-humoured participants who were ready to get muddy for charity as thousands of spectators cheered them on.
The race first started back in 1973 as a dare to a regular at the Queen’s Head pub on Hythe Quay.
It has since evolved into a charity event held in the town’s popular Promenade Park.
Comedian Jo Brand started the race and cheered on her daughter Maisi Bourke who tackled the event alongside her boyfriend Alfie Richer to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support and the Maldon Mud Race charities.
They braved the run in memory of Maisi’s uncle Bill and her mum’s close friend and fellow comedian Sean Lock, who both died from cancer last year.
Newlyweds Matt and Dom Sellers were among those taking part still dressed in their wedding suit and dress after tying the knot in the morning.
Jason Taylor won the race in two minutes and 48 seconds and Sam Jamieson was runner up just two seconds later.
Photos: Steve Brading
