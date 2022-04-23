A stretch of the A120 between Stansted Airport and Great Dunmow has been shut by Essex Police while officers respond to a welfare issue.
It was first shut at 9.30am earlier this morning (Saturday, April 23) and flow has stopped in both directions.
A police spokesperson said: "We were called to concerns for a man on the A120 near Stansted shortly before 8.45am.
"Emergency services are there currently and the incident is ongoing. The road is closed and we’d advise motorists to avoid the area."
The #A120 is closed in both directions between B1256 and the M11 near #StanstedAirport due to a police led incident. More details to follow. @STN_Airport pic.twitter.com/S4D5J0XjMS— National Highways: East (@HighwaysEAST) April 23, 2022
According to Traffic England the incident is expected to be cleared by about midday.
Advice from National Highways England has been issued on their website for diversion routes, and they've advised to allow extra time for journeys at the moment.
They said: "Road users travelling eastbound are being diverted at M11 Junction 8 roundabout and advised to take the B1256 through Takeley and Little Canfield, to join the A120 at Dunmow West Interchange.
UPDATED - A120 Between M11 - B1256 Closed in Both Directions— Essex Travel News (@Essex_Travel) April 23, 2022
National Highways has resources in attendance assisting police with traffic management. There is approx. 1 mile of congestion caught within the closure points in both directions. pic.twitter.com/WOXsHDAlA4
"Road users travelling westbound are being diverted at Dunmow West Interchange and advised to take the B1256 through Little Canfield and Takeley to M11 J8."
The Essex Travel News Twitter account has said that there is about one mile of congestion caught within the closure point in both directions.
