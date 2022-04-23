A THUG who stabbed a man in an unprovoked attack, leaving him in a life-threatening condition, has been jailed.

Liam Lincoln's victim was cycling along Third Avenue, Harlow, having left the town centre, on July 22 2019

He then came across a group of men having an argument with another man.

After the man ran away, Lincoln turned his attention to the victim and, in an unprovoked attack, stabbed him in the stomach.

Lincoln, and the two men he was with, ran off, leaving the victim bleeding.

A passer-by found the victim and flagged down a passing ambulance.

The victim, in his 20s, needed emergency surgery for the life-threatening injury.

Investigating officers from Harlow CID conducted a warrant at Lincoln’s Harlow home the following day.



He was not present, but officers discovered CCTV at the address had captured the same three men on the previous day.

The 23-year-old presented himself at Harlow Police Station on July 24 2019 where he was arrested on suspicion of GBH with intent.

Lincoln, of Red Willow, Harlow, pleaded not guilty when he appeared at Stevenage Magistrates’ Court on August 19 2020 to face charges of GBH with intent and possession of an offensive weapon.

On February 14, however, he pled guilty to GBH with intent while appearing at St. Albans Crown Court.

On Friday, he was sentenced for all of the offences as well as for a number of robberies, receiving a total of seven years and nine months in prison.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Anne-Marie Hardingham said: “Liam Lincoln has never said why he attacked his victim, and he has not faced up to what he did that day.

“He left a man so badly injured he needed weeks in hospital to recover.

“Hopefully, the victim can put this behind him now that Liam Lincoln is rightly behind bars.”