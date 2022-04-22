A BUSY main road has been partially closed during rush hour following an accident.
The A12's Londonbound lane between Junction 27 at Spring Lane and Junction 26 at Eight Ash Green has been shut.
It follows a crash involved a car and a lorry.
As a result traffic is building to just before Junction 29 at Ardleigh Crown on the A120.
More information as we get it.
A12 Londonbound - One lane CLOSED following an accident involving a lorry and a car between J27 (Spring Lane/A133) and J26 (Eight Ash Green/A1124). Delays to almost J29 (Ardleigh Crown/A120). pic.twitter.com/Vpchvk3cBS— Essex Travel News (@Essex_Travel) April 22, 2022
