A CLASSIC car enthusiast is set to drive 395 miles to raise money for a mid Essex hospice.

Trevor Fleuty, a member of the Essex Austin Seven Club has taken on the drive from Chelmsford to Cornwall in memory of his friend Pearl Bonner.

Pearl was cared for by Farleigh Hospice at the end of her life.

Trevor, a long distance lorry driver from Witham, starts his drive from Farleigh Hospice in Chelmsford to the Cornwall Gold Centre in Redruth today.

He'll be collecting a pearl which has been donated for auction to raise money for the mid Essex hospice.

Trevor met Pearl through the world of Austin Sevens.

He says she was a very special person to him and had a positive impact on his life.

He added: “Pearl was a lady that always put a smile on your face, always made you feel welcome and most of all inspired you to do things you didn’t know you could do.

“This was most definitely seen in her hard work, both at Great Baddow High School and as joint editor of our club magazine for which Pearl inspired me to write articles and has given me the confidence to organise this event in her memory.”

Trevor’s co-driver and navigator on the challenge is Pearl’s husband, Terry Bonner.

Two other club members, Hazel and Albert Clements, will follow Trevor in a support vehicle and trailer for the whole journey.

Trevor and the team will be covering 100 miles per day and will arrive back to present the pearl to Farleigh’s fundraising manager, Debbie de Boltz on Saturday, April 30.

She said: “We are so grateful to Trevor and his team for taking on such a mammoth challenge to raise money for the hospice.

“The money raised will help us to provide care and support to more people like Pearl in our community who are affected by life-limiting illness and bereavement.

“We couldn’t do what we do without the generosity of fundraisers like Trevor and we will be rooting for the team all the way.

“I’m sure Pearl will be watching over them on their journey too.”

For more information visit questforpearl.com.