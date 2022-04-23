A climate change study has revealed that multiple areas of Essex could be underwater by the end of the decade.

The study has been conducted by Climate Central, an independent organisation of leading scientists and journalists who research climate change and its impact on the public.

The organisation used current projections to produce a map showing which areas of the country would be underwater by 2030.

A map shows that plenty of coastal areas in Essex will lose at least some land to the rising sea levels.

Plenty of south Essex areas could be lost (Climate Central)

This will be a particular problem for the southern parts of the county, with swathes of Tilbury and Canvey Island set to be lost as well as all of Foulness Island and parts of Shoeburyness.

Additionally, nearly all areas next to the River Crouch will lose land like Burnham-on-Crouch, Southminster and South Woodham Ferrers.

This will also be similar for the River Colne, which will mean places as far inland as Colchester will lose some land.

Any coastal part of the county is set to be affected including, Jaywick, Salcott, Brightlingsea, Peldon, Harwich, Mersea Island, Dedham, Manningtree and many more places.

Coastal parts of Essex will be heavily affected (Climate Central)

However, Climate Central admits the calculations that have led to fears of a nightmare scenario include "some error".

It says: "These maps incorporate big datasets, which always include some error. These maps should be regarded as screening tools to identify places that may require deeper investigation of risk."

The maps have been based on "global-scale datasets for elevation, tides and coastal flood likelihoods" and "imperfect data is used".

Somewhat comfortingly, Climate Central adds: "Our approach makes it easy to map any scenario quickly and reflects threats from permanent future sea-level rise well.

"However, the accuracy of these maps drops when assessing risks from extreme flood events.

"Our maps are not based on physical storm and flood simulations and do not take into account factors such as erosion, future changes in the frequency or intensity of storms, inland flooding, or contributions from rainfall or rivers."

But it adds: "Improved elevation data indicate far greater global threats from sea level rise and coastal flooding than previously thought, and thus greater benefits from reducing their causes."