Several motorway closures will affect Essex traffic this weekend, according to National Highways England.

These will mainly be along the Dartford Crossing in the early hours of the morning, with a few on the M25 and the A12.

If you are set to be travelling along these areas, it's best to take note of different diversions in place.

Here’s a list of all of the closures from Friday, April 22 to Sunday, April 24.

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Friday April 22 in Essex?

A12

The usual pre-planned works that will be taking place on the A12 on Friday is on the Northbound link road from the A138, which has a 24 hour closure in place for construction works until October 29.

There will be a few closures on motorways going through Essex (PA)

Other than that, if you are heading into Suffolk quite late on Friday then you might want to plan ahead as there will be a carriageway closure from Junction 29 to 31.

This is due to barrier/fence safety repairs and will be carried out from 9pm to 5am.

Dartford Crossing

The East Tunnel on the northbound carriageway will be closed for electrical works from 11pm to 5am.

M25

On the M25 clockwise from Junction 26 to 27 there will be lane closures and link road closures for resurfacing works from 11pm to 6am.

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Saturday April 23 in Essex?

Dartford Crossing

The Northbound carriageway on the West Tunnel will be closed for maintenance works from 10pm to 5am.

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Sunday April 24 in Essex?

Dartford Crossing

Again, the Northbound carriageway on the Wast Tunnel will be closed for maintenance works from 10pm to 5am.