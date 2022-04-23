WHEN it comes to places to go in Colchester on a glorious and mood-boosting sunny day, residents and visitors alike really are spoilt for choice.

From pub gardens and heritage sites to parks and outdoor pools, the borough boasts a host of serotonin-releasing hotspots which make for a perfect afternoon in the heat.

With temperatures starting to rise and the feel-good feeling of summer starting to materialise, we asked our readers on the best Colchester sites to explore in the sun.

Given everything on offer in the area, the response was unsurprisingly eclectic, with both tourist attractions to hidden gems receiving honouree mentions.

Colchester Castle Park, situated to the north east of the town centre, was a popular choice among readers, not least due to its vasty history.

Divided by the Roman Wall and spanning 11 hectares, the Grade II listed site makes for a picnic haven and also a suitable spot to just watch the world go by.

Watering holes such as the Victoria Inn and The Peldon Plough also proved popular, in addition to open spaces such as the Creek and Cockaynes Wood.

Abbie Shannon, who had just enjoyed a lovely afternoon in Mersea at the time of writing, said “I love going to Wivenhoe and walking along the path towards Alresford.

“Then I get a bite to eat at the Rose and Crown or the chip ship and then eat on the quay.

“The Rowhedge path is also lovely, Highwoods Country Park, Hilly Fields and Castle Park too – but it depends on what you fancy.

Vanessa Worham is also a fan of a sunny stroll in a quiet towns such as Wivenhoe and recently made the most of the weather by doing just that.

She said: “We walked the Wivenhoe trail from East Street but if you’re the other side of the park you could walk through Castle Park too.

“We took a picnic, stopped along the way and then had a lovely pint at the Rose and Crown pub on the waterfront – it was beautiful.”

Jo Parkinson cited Castle Park as her favourite place to visit during a scorching day, not least because of the impact it had on her during the coronavirus pandemic.

She said: “There is so much amazing history at Castle Park and it such a beautiful, well looked after park – it saved me going totally mad the last two years.”

James Collitt is also a fan of the attractive tranquillity and history Castle Park has to offer, but he also likes a pint now and then under the glow of the sun.

He said: “I would say a nice village pub on the outskirts of Colchester, like the Anchor, nut if it had to be in Colchester, I would say Castle Park.”

Loretta Shahrabi, on the other hand, likes to head to Rowhedge.

She said: “I sit on the quay with a drink and cake from the Rowing Club café.”

Other top picks included Colchester Zoo, Abberton Reservoir, Al Pacino Italy and High Woods Country Park.