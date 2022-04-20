Nothing gets cheddar than this! The nation's favourite cheeses have been revealed.

The luxury hamper specialists, Cartwright & Butler, has ranked our favourite cheeses to create the Great British Cheese index.

Whether you're a fanatic about feta or you're bonkers for brie, this list will certainly get your tummy rumbling.

Recently, the luxury food brand rounded up the most instagrammable royal gardens to enjoy a picnic ahead of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Based on the survey rankings, the gift hamper experts have included the cheeses' perfect picnic pairings to help you take your picnic from gouda to great!

The survey polled 1000 people based in the UK and was conducted by Censuswide.

Respondents were asked to choose their five top kinds of cheese from a list of 15 and here are the results - where does your favourite rank?

Most popular cheeses in the UK

Cheese, honey and fruit. Credit: Canva

1. Cheddar

2. Red Leicester

3. Mozzarella

4. Halloumi

5. Brie

As you can see, Cheddar is here to settle the debate as the UK's most loved cheese.

The delicious hard cheese was ranked number one in all of the cities polled.

Cartwright & Butler recommend that you pair it with fruits such as apples, pears, grapes, peaches, plums, and cherries.

In second place, Red Leicester also proved popular up and down the country, especially in Birmingham, Edinburgh and Liverpool with 19%, 27% and 30% of the vote respectively.

We should be pairing it with fruit but also mustard, onions, mushrooms, and walnuts, according to the hamper experts.

Belfast and Glasgow are mad for Mozzarella, earning the southern Italian cheese third place.

According to Cartwright & Butler, we should use fresh produce when preparing meals with mozzarella including fresh tomatoes, roasted peppers, or grilled courgette.

Next up, Halloumi is beloved up and down the nation all the way from Edinburgh to Leeds and right down to Brighton.

Cartwright & Butler's top tip is to use lemon, mint, watermelon, honey and pomegranate when dishing up your Halloumi this summer.

Rounding up the top five is Brie which has fans in Belfast, Bristol, London and beyond.

To upgrade your picnic this summer, pair it with something more acidic to help bring out its flavour including apples, grapes, pears, fig jam or honey.

UK's favourite cheeses by area

Putting cheddar aside for the moment, these are the UK's favourite cheeses according to area and then city from Cartwright & Butler's research.

UK's favourite cheeses. Credit: Cartwright & Butler

Belfast

Mozzarella (18%)

Brie (14%)

Cream cheese (14%)

Double Gloucester (14%)

Birmingham

Red Leicester (19%)

Double Gloucester (16%)

Mozzarella (14%)

Cream Cheese (14%)

Brighton

Camembert (28%)

Mozzarella (23%)

Red Leicester (18%)

Halloumi (18%)

Bristol

Parmesan (18%)

Brie (16%)

Double Gloucester (16%)

Camembert (13%)

Cardiff

Camembert (19%)

Mozzarella (19%)

Red Leicester (19%)

Stilton (16%)

Edinburgh

Red Leicester (27%)

Mozzarella (24%)

Edam (20%)

Halloumi (15%)

Glasgow

Mozzarella (25%)

Edam (21%)

Cream Cheese (18%)

Red Leicester (14%)

Cheese and wine. Credit: Canva

Leeds

Wensleydale (26%)

Red Leicester (23%)

Cheshire (20%)

Halloumi (18%)

Liverpool

Red Leicester (30%)

Cheshire (26%)

Halloumi (26%)

Mozzarella (17%)

London

Red Leicester (21%)

Brie (20%)

Halloumi (20%)

Mozzarella (20%)

Manchester

Cheshire (25%),

Mozzarella (20%)

Wensleydale (16%)

Red Leicester (15%)

Newcastle

Double Gloucester (23%)

Mozzarella (20%)

Wensleydale (17%)

Red Leicester (17%)

Norwich

Red Leicester (31%)

Brie (19%)

Mozzarella (17%)

Parmesan (17%)

Nottingham

Mozzarella (22%)

Stilton (22%)

Red Leicester (19%)

Cheshire (19%)

Plymouth

Brie (21%)

Stilton (18%)

Red Leicester (18%)

Halloumi (18%)

Sheffield

Red Leicester (24%)

Double Gloucester (22%)

Brie (19%)

Camembert (19%)

Southampton