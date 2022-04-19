STAFF at an animal hospital have voice their fury after five baby robins were “heartlessly” thrown into a skip.

The baby birds came within moments of being crushed, before workmen discovered the box containing them.

The robins were taken to South Essex Wildlife Hospital in Orsett where they are now being cared for.

A spokesman for the hospital said: “Infuriatingly this box was thrown into a skip containing five live and very hungry baby robins this week. How could anyone be so cruel and heartless?

“Fortunately, they were found moments before they were about to be crushed and bought to us where they are now safe and cared for along with many others that need our help.

“It is a criminal offence to disturb or destroy an active bird nest. You must leave them alone.”

All birds, their nests and eggs are protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act, 1981.

It is an offence to intentionally kill, injure or take any wild bird, take, damage or destroy a nest or take or destroy an egg.

South Essex Wildlife Hospital is a wildlife rescue and rehabilitation charity. The hospital cares for sick, injured and orphaned wildlife and aims to release animals back into the wild.