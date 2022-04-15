A MAJOR road in Essex has been closed after a serious crash.
The A12 near the junction with the A130 has been shut by Essex Police following reports of a serious crash.
Officers were called to the northbound A12, close to junction 17 at the Howe Green Interchange, at around 1.10pm today.
The south-bound carriageway has also been closed to allow for the air ambulance to land.
Police enquiries are ongoing, and officers need anyone who saw anything or has dash cam footage to contact them.
If you have any information you can submit a report online at www.essex.police.uk or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.
Please quote incident 594 of April 15. You can call on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
READ MORE >> Dunelm reveals plan for superstore in Basildon - here's what's planned
Be aware that there is an RTC on the #A12 between J17 > J18 on the northbound track. @EPRoadsPolicing are already on scene but the road is completely blocked. We will work on re-opening as soon as possible and advise when this is done.— Force Control Room (@EPControlRoom) April 15, 2022
Incident 594-15/04 refers. pic.twitter.com/xBROA92FV5
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here