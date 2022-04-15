A MAJOR road in Essex has been closed after a serious crash. 

The A12 near the junction with the A130 has been shut by Essex Police following reports of a serious crash.

Officers were called to the northbound A12, close to junction 17 at the Howe Green Interchange, at around 1.10pm today.

The south-bound carriageway has also been closed to allow for the air ambulance to land.

Police enquiries are ongoing, and officers need anyone who saw anything or has dash cam footage to contact them.

If you have any information you can submit a report online at www.essex.police.uk or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.

Please quote incident 594 of April 15. You can call on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
 

