A COUNCIL is set to run free virtual events where residents can find out about how to reduce waste and reuse more.
The events are part of Essex County Council’s blueprint to a circular economy project.
This project aims to move from the current ‘take, make and dispose’ system to one where there is no waste.
Malcolm Buckley, Essex County councillor responsible for waste reduction and recycling said: “The Blueprint project is helping us to achieve our climate and waste reduction objectives and level up communities across the county and beyond.
“This event series will raise awareness of the environmental and economic benefits of moving towards a circular economy.
“It will also encourage collaboration, education and promote change for sustainable businesses, schools and households.”
Other benefits include better use of resources, new job opportunities and reduced emissions.
Speakers from areas such as policy, fashion and construction will be sharing their expertise at the events.
This includes those from leading organisations like the Chartered Institute of Waste Management, Elvis and Kresse, Hubbub, ReLondon and TRAID.
The webinars take place between May 9 and May 13, for more information and to register visit projectblueprint.eu/roadshow.
