Experts have revealed seven ways you can save money on your energy bills as the cost of living crisis grips the nation.

As of 1 April, the Ofgem energy price cap has risen by 54% meaning energy prices are expected to rise by £693 a year for millions of households across the UK.

As a result, Brits are on the lookout for way to cut down their bills and experts at BOXT have revealed their top tips to cut down on your energy bills.

7 tips to save money on your energy bills

Turn your thermostat down by one degree

You could save up to £80 a year by turning the heating down by just one degree. An estimated 17 million households in the UK could save as much as £1.4 billion by turning their thermostats down by just 1°C from the current average temperature of 20°C. Making a small change to the temperature in your home can make a big difference.

Programme your boiler

Research, undertaken by BOXT, found that only 27.3% of people schedule their boilers, meaning their boilers are unlikely to be operating as efficiently as possible, and homes won't be maintaining the optimum comfortable temperature.

Investing in a smart thermostat like the Googel Nest Learning Thermostat gives you full control over the temperature of your home from wherever you are. The smart technology learns from your habits and can therefore build a schedule that works perfectly for your household, so your boiler is operating as efficiently as possible.

Use a smart meter

Smart meters can help you better understand your energy usage via the in-home display that comes with your smart meter. With more information on your day-to-day energy use, you can see when you’re using the most energy, and identify ways to cut back and in turn save money.

Use thermostatic radiator valves to control the temperature room by room

Installing thermostat radiator valves and using them with your thermostat could save £75 per year according to the Energy Saving Trust. It recommends using the thermostat to control the heat in your main living space and using thermostatic radiator valves to lower the heating in rooms you don't use as often.

Keep the boiler on, even while you're away

To prevent frozen pipes, which can cause hundreds of pounds of damage, the Energy Saving Trust recommends you leave the heating on to some degree during winter, even if you're not there. Check your home insurance policy before you go away. The rule of thumb is to keep your heating at a minimum 12 degrees, rather than switching it off completely.

Check you have the best boiler type for your home

The best boiler for you will depend on your lifestyle, the size of your home and the number of people living there. A standard boiler may be a better option for larger households who use lots of water, however, combi boilers can be more efficient as they don’t leave water sitting in a tank where it can lose heat.

The main thing which will affect how expensive your boiler is to run is its efficiency. Having an A-rated condensing boiler (standard or combi) will be cheaper to run than an older non-condensing boiler.

Use insulation to make sure no heat is being wasted

In addition to wall, roof and floor insulation keeping the heat in your home, isulating your water tank, pipes and radiators is a quick and easy way to improve efficiency; saving energy and therefore money. With options such as a hot water cylinder jacket, which you can fit yourself and only costs around £15, you can quickly start making improvements.