Several motorway closures will affect Essex traffic this weekend, according to National Highways England.

These will mainly be along the Dartford Crossing in the early hours of the morning, with a few on the M25 and the A12.

If you are set to be travelling along these areas, it's best to take note of different diversions in place.

Here’s a list of all of the closures from Friday, April 15 to Sunday, April 17.

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Friday April 15 in Essex?

A12

The usual pre-planned works that will be taking place on the A12 on Friday is on the Northbound link road from the A138, which has a 24 hour closure in place for construction works until October 29.

Dartford Crossing

No roadworks are listed as taking place on the Dartford Crossing for Friday, April 15 according to the road closure report from National Highways England.

M25

No roadworks are listed as taking place on the M25 junctions in Essex for Friday, April 15 according to the road closure report from National Highways England.

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Saturday April 16 in Essex?

A12

Once again the only roadworks taken place is the 24-hour closure of the Northbound link road from the A138 until October 29.

Dartford Crossing

No roadworks are listed as taking place on the Dartford Crossing for Saturday, April 16 according to the road closure report from National Highways England.

M25

No roadworks are listed as taking place on the M25 junctions in Essex for Saturday, April 16 according to the road closure report from National Highways England.

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Sunday April 17 in Essex?

A12

Once again the only roadworks taken place is the 24-hour closure of the Northbound link road from the A138 until October 29.

Dartford Crossing

No roadworks are listed as taking place on the Dartford Crossing for Sunday, April 17 according to the road closure report from National Highways England.

M25

No roadworks are listed as taking place on the M25 junctions in Essex for Sunday, April 17 according to the road closure report from National Highways England.