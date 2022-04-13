THE greatest female cyclists on the planet are once against set to whizz through the streets of Colchester as part of a prestigious road race.

The Women’s Tour, taking place between June 6 and June 11, will see 14 of the world’s best teams go wheel-to-wheel as part of an 18-team field.

In total 108 riders will battle it out on the roads of the UK in what will be the largest event in the eight-year history of the grand occasion.

Featuring all of the top division UCI Women’s World teams, the line-up will consist of the likes of SD Worx, which is the squad of defending champion Demi Vollering.

Team Jumbo, Team Coop, Canyon and SRAM Racing, Le Col – Wahoo, Movistar Team, Team DSM and WNT Pro Cycling will also take part alongside many others.

Essex-based quad CAMS – Basso will also be competing in this year’s Women’s Tour, which will host its opening stage in the heart of Colchester.

Mick Bennett, Women’s Tour race director, said: “We are once again thrilled by the line-up of the world’s best teams, alongside two British squads to excite the home crowd, will all be competing in this year’s Women’s Tour.

“We’re in for six exciting days of racing across England and Wales, and I know a lot of people are already counting down to Monday June 6.”

The Women’s Tour, which spectators can watch for free from the roadside on race days, was created in 2014 and is the UK’s first international stage race for women.

Each year it attracts an audience of 300,000, as well as over three million fans through linear and online platforms and is broadcast on ITV4 and Eurosport.

Last year’s event started at the Colchester Sports Park before the penultimate stage concluded along the Clacton seafront as cycling fans watched on in amazement.

Before crossing the finishing line, the professional pedal-pushers – from all over the world - travelled through Great Bromley, Elmstead Market and Manningtree.

To find out more information about this year’s Women’s Tour race visit womenstour.co.uk.