The Galvin Green Man pub has been named the best pub in Essex by the National Pub & Bar Awards and will compete for the title of National Pub & Bar of the Year for 2022.

Based in Great Waltham, the venue snapped up the top prize at the National Pub & Bar Awards last year and will seek to repeat that feat again.

Essex-born brothers Chris and Jeff Galvin refurbished and opened the pub in 2016, and have managed to achieve great things with it.

It has been commended for its first-class delivery of food, drink, service and all-round pub experience.

It’s also one of the oldest pubs in Essex, having been built in 1341, and its location in the countryside with the River Chelmer running through its beer garden doesn’t exactly hurt its charm.

Inside the Galvin Green Man pub (TripAdvisor)

The Galvin Green Man is one of 94 pubs and bars across England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland who have scooped up a prestigious County Winner title as part of the 2022 National Pub & Bar Awards.

They have been selected on overall best practice across a number of operational categories, will be officially crowned at a red carpet celebration in London in June, where 15 Regional Winners will also be announced plus the top prize.

Tristan O’Hana, editor of Pub & Bar magazine, said: "“Just from being out in these venues, you can see how much pubs and bars mean to people across the UK.

“With visitor numbers increasing, it’s more important than ever for operators to deliver a standout service during every visit – no matter the business in question. These 94 County Winners are wonderful examples of the brilliance of today’s modern on-trade. If you live near one of these sites, make sure you pay them a visit!”