Essex rail passengers can now benefit from new tickets aiming to get more people out on day trips.
Rail operator Greater Anglia has announced a new hourly tariff which will give customers the chance to park for up to four hours at £1 an hour so people have cheaper options if they are planning visits close by or not visiting an area for a whole day.
A total of 31 stations across the East of England will benefit from the new prices including in Colchester, Kelvedon, Witham, Hatfield Peverel, Marks Tey and Manningtree.
There was more good news for Essex rail users in Wivenhoe too as the company also announced a new hourly tariff which customers will be able to pay for using their mobile phones.
There are no further changes to other prices which have been frozen since 2020.
Simone Bailey, Greater Anglia asset management director said: “By introducing a new cheaper short-stay hourly tariff at our car parks, we hope people will consider taking the train for short trips to nearby towns such as between Ipswich and Colchester, or Diss and Norwich, or even Cambridge North to Cambridge.
“Replacing a car journey with a train journey is better for the environment by cutting potential carbon emissions and reduces congestion on our roads and in our towns.”
