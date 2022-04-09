ESSEX Police has confirmed the A12 has reopened following a collsion involving six vehicles earlier today (April 9).
The main road was shut between Junction 20 and Junction 21 at Hatfield Peverel and Witham South.
Essex Police confirmed the road was shut while they tended the crash shortly before 1pm.
The road remained closed while highways bosses worked to remove debris.
Essex Police say they don't believe anyone was seriously injured in the collision.
It comes after a man was taken to hopsital with serious injuries on Wednesday folloiwng a similar crash.
Six vehicles were also involved at the crash which too place on the A12 at Boreham.
Following three hours of closure, Essex Police confirmed the road had reopened at 3.10pm.
Police thanked drivers for their patience and traffic is returning to normal.
