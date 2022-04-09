A GLOBAL airline has announced it will return to an Essex airport in summer, for the first time in more than two years.

Emirates has revealed will restart flights to London Stansted in August as it continues to rebuild its UK and global network in response to sustained demand for international travel.

It will be the first time Emirates flies from the Essex-based airport since pausing operations from the airport in March 2020 due to the pandemic.

The world’s largest international airline will resume operations from its third London gateway with a five-weekly service starting August 1, increasing to a daily service from September 1.

Emirates is resuming operations with an evening flight to Dubai International, however, by October 2022, the airline will be serving the UK with 110 weekly flights.

These include six times daily to London Heathrow; double daily services to Gatwick.

Additionally, there will also be flights three times daily to Manchester, a double daily service to Birmingham, five weekly flights to Newcastle, and a daily service to Glasgow.

READ MORE >> Everything we know about the six-vehicle horror crash on the A12

Emirates Divisional Vice President in the UK Richard Jewsbury said: “Stansted is a key hub for Emirates in the East and Southeast of the UK and resuming operations will offer better connectivity to businesses and communities in the region while also boosting the UK economy through scaled up inbound travel and additional cargo capacity.

“The UK is Emirates’ most important international market and bookings have continued to surge with the further easing of travel restrictions.

“We look forward to welcoming more people on board our premium Boeing 777-300ER aircraft later this year.”

London Stansted’s Managing Director Steve Griffiths added: "The return of Emirates flights between Dubai and London Stansted is wonderful news and demonstrates the renewed confidence among airlines and passengers as we recover from the pandemic.

“The route is of huge importance to London and the East of England, providing a vital link between the two destinations and beyond, thanks to the airline's extensive onward network."