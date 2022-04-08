A MAN who was convicted of a domestic murder in Essex has now been arrested after going on the run.
Jason Mills, 49, was arrested in Bristol today after failing to return to HMP Leyhill.
He was jailed for life in October 2001 after attacking petite Toni Mills at their home in Essex Avenue in Jaywick on December 6, 2000.
READ MORE: >>Convicted killer from Jaywick wanted after failing to return to prison
He was wanted by police after he failed to return to the prison having been on day release on Wednesday 6 April.
He was arrested by British Transport Police in the vicinity of Bristol Temple Meads.
A spokesman for Avon and Somerset Police said: "We are hugely grateful to all members of the public who shared our appeal and those that called in with information.
"The public’s support with our enquiries makes a significant difference."
