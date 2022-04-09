FROM famous musicians and go-to watering holes to once legendary town centre shops, over the years Colchester has been the birthplace of many success stories.

And even today, it still remains home to a rich Roman history, ancient monuments, a heritage site of national importance and glorious galleries and museums.

Yes, in recent days, its ability to draw in out-of-towners and keep locals happy has been questioned, due to Marks & Spencer’s decision to shut its High Street store.

But whatever the future holds for Colchester, there is no denying its past and present cultural achievements and its place on the map.

So, in the eyes of our readers, what exactly are the best things to have ever come out of Britain’s oldest recorded town?

Blur

Singer Damon Albarn and guitarist Graham Coxon, of Britpop icons Blur, first met at Stanway School before going on to become one of the country’s best groups.

In 2009, after a decade long hiatus, they played in front of 150 fans at the East Anglian Railway Museum, in Wakes Colne, the home of their first ever gig.

Twinkle Twinkle, Little Star

Jane and Ann Taylor, who lived in West Stockwell Street, published many poems for children in the 1800s.

Their perhaps most famous nursery rhyme, however, is 1806’s The Star, which is today known throughout the world as Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star.

Colchester Castle and Castle Park

Situated to the north east of Colchester Town Centre, Castle Park is divided by the Roman Wall and spans an area of 11 hectares,

It is also listed Grade II in the English Register of Parks and Gardens of Special Historic Importance and plays home to the Castle Museum and the Hollytrees Museum.

Dermot O’Leary

The famous television presenter turned children’s author was born in Colchester and studied at the likes of St Benedict's Catholic College and Colchester Sixth Form.

He has since, of course, gone on to become the face of the X-Factor and more recently This Morning, which he sometimes presents alongside Allison Hammond.

Other top picks included:

Paxman Engines

The Romans

The Colchester United team which got promoted to the Championship

Colchester Zoo

The Mercury Theatre

Sir Bob Russell