Several motorway closures will affect Essex traffic this weekend, according to National Highways England.

These will mainly be along the Dartford Crossing in the early hours of the morning, with a few on the M25 and the A12.

If you are set to be travelling along these areas, it's best to take note of different diversions in place.

Here’s a list of all of the closures from Friday, April 8 to Sunday, April 10.

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Friday April 8 in Essex?

A12

The usual pre-planned works that will be taking place on the A12 on Friday is on the Northbound link road from the A138, which has a 24 hour closure in place for construction works until October 29.

Other than that, if you are heading into Suffolk quite late on Friday then you might want to plan ahead as there will be a carriageway closure from Junction 29 to 31.

This is due to barrier/fence safety repairs and will be carried out from 9pm to 5am.

Dartford Crossing

The East tunnel on the northbound carriageway will be closed for electrical works from 11pm to 5am.

M25

From Junction 24 to 25 there will be lane, west quadrant roundabout and exit slip road closures for a junction improvement scheme, that will take place from 10pm to 5am.

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Saturday April 9 in Essex?

Dartford Crossing

The Northbound carriageway on the East Tunnel will be closed for contraflow works from 9.30pm to 5am.

M25

There will exit slip road closures at Junction 31 for maintenance works from 10pm to 5am.

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Sunday April 10 in Essex?

Dartford Crossing

The Northbound carriageway on the East Tunnel will be closed for maintenance works from 10pm to 5am.