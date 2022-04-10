COLCHESTER is one of the best areas in the country for elderly care, according to a business dedicated to helping families find suitable support for their loved ones.
Lottie, a website which acts as a directory for care homes, has named Colchester as the fourth best location in the UK for accommodating the older generation.
The results have been generated based on research which took into account the town’s care facilities, restaurants, parks and its distance to a hospital.
Lottie complied the listing after the Office of National Statistics predicted the number of people aged 85 and over is likely to treble by 2066.
To view the findings in full visit lottie.org/data-insight/the-uk-cities-with-the-best-elderly-care or head to Lottie.org for more information.
