A MAN who was convicted of a domestic murder in Essex has gone on the run.
Police are appealing for the public to report any sightings of Jason Mills, 49, but insist he must not be approached.
Mills was last seen yesterday morning and detectives say he could be in Essex due to links to the county.
A police spokesman said: “Mills attended Bridewell Police Station in Bristol at 9.45am yesterday (Wednesday 6 April) but failed to return to HMP Leyhill as required.
“The 49-year-old was wearing a black Nike cap, black vest, blue coat, blue jeans and white Adidas trainers.
Can you help our colleagues at Avon and Somerset Police locate this man?— Essex Police (@EssexPoliceUK) April 7, 2022
If you can, please call 999. https://t.co/bPuJhiofck
“Mills was convicted of a domestic murder in 2001.
“He is known to have links to Essex, where the offence took place.
“If you see Mills, please don’t approach, call 999.”
The appeal, which has come from Avon and Somerset Police, has been shared by their force colleagues in Essex.
Anyone reporting a sighting of Mills should quote reference 5222081856.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here