The middle aisle of both Aldi and Lidl are popular with shoppers keen to find a bargain on anything from gardening tools to clothing.

Whether it’s Aldi’s Specialbuys or Lidl’s Middle aisle, the latest offers are always worth checking out and there are some fantastic buys from Thursday, April 7.

This Thursday, the options are aplenty in both stores. So hold on to your purses because with everything from hot tubs to garden must-haves, you’ll be leaving with a lot more than you bargained for.

Aldi Specialbuys

This Thursday, you'll find a range of items amongst Aldi's Specialbuys including cast-iron dishes, kitchen appliances, and even a hot tub.

So if you've been thinking of sprucing up your kitchen, getting ready for the summer or buying some new toys then look no further as Aldi Specialbuys has you fully covered.

Aldi's new Pistachio Classic Stand Mixer is the perfect dupe for the much-loved Kitchen Aid. The stand mixed has everything you need with a nonstick whisk, splash guard, pulse function, and much more. And you can get it at just £49.99.

Pistachio Classic Stand Mixer (Aldi)

With more affordable dupes to add to the list, the Pearl Cast Iron Casserole Dish 26cm will ensure everything is cooked to perfection and it won't break the bank at just £29.99.

If you want to treat the kids to a new toy then the Safari Sleepover Kit is perfect. With its collapse tent, bunting, chalkboard, lap tray, plush toy, and more it will help create the best sleepover. You can buy it now for just £49.99 online.

Safari Sleepover Kit

Plus if you've been thinking of adding a new feature to your garden in time for summer then the inflatable Hot Tub & Accessories is spot on. The laminated vinyl inflatable hot tub has an integrated bubble air blower with 135 bubble jets and a three-year guarantee. If you fancy getting a new hot tub then you can buy it now for just £461.95.

Hot Tub & Accessories (Aldi)

Lidl's Middle Aisle:

Lidl's middle aisle will focus on garden must-haves and underwear essentials this Thursday.

If you're in need of a new lawnmower then the Parkside Electric Scarifier & Aerator will do a great job with a two-in-one tool with two exchangeable rollers, and a roller with 10 stainless steel double blades for rejuvenating the lawn, and much more. You can get it now for just £89.99.

Parkside Electric Scarifier & Aerator (Lidl)

Add some accessories to your garden with the Zoofari Bird House and chose from four different styles including a house, barn, cabin, and caravan. Buy it now for just £9.99.

Zoofari Bird House (Lidl)

Lidl even has some great affordable underwear essentials, with the Livergy Men’s Vests three-pack that is made from 100% cotton and is just £6.99 and you can buy it now.

You can find the full selection of Lidl’s Middle Aisle from Thursday, April 7 via the website here.