A MAN has been left with "serious injuries" following a severe six-vehicle crash on the A12.
The incident occurred on the Colchester-bound carriageway between junctions 19 (Boreham) and 20 (Hatfield Peverel).
Queues stretched back for several miles, as both sides of the A12 were closed to allow and air amublance to land.
Essex Police, Essex Fire and the East of England Ambulance Service also attended the scene.
It has since been revealed by Essex Police that a man involved has been taken to hospital with "serious", but not "life-threatening or life-changing" injuries.
A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We were called to reports of a six-vehicle collision on the Colchester-bound A12 close to the junction with the Boreham Interchange at 4.10pm yesterday, Wednesday April 6.
"A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries that are not believed to be life threatening or life changing.
"Our enquiries are ongoing, and we need anyone who saw anything or has dash cam footage to contact us.
"If you have any information you can submit a report online at https://www.essex.police.uk or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.
"Please quote incident number 720 of April 6.
"You can also call us on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."
